Isaac new PSL commissioner, Caro new head of operations

FORMER basketball star Leandro “Leo” Isaac was promoted commissioner of the Pilipinas Super League.

The appointment was made early this month after Marc Pingris formally resigned from the post to return to basketball.

Isaac, 62, was previously the lead analyst of the PSL before being named head of operations prior to the 2022-23 PSL Pro Dumper Cup.

“This is unexpected,” said Isac, a former coach of Blackwater in the Philippine Basketball Association and collegiate teams Mapua University and Arellano University.

As commissioner, Isaac will be handling day-to-day operation of the league beginning with the upcoming 2023 PSL 18- and 21-under tournaments presented by Manila Bankers Life and powered by Converge.

There will be five regions in the tournament that is also co-supported by Skin Care Depot and Dumper Partylist and supported by J Project Clothing, MDC, WCube Solutions and NET 25.

The Luzon Leg will open on April 29 while the National Capital Region Leg will tip off on May 3.

The Visayas, Southern Mindanao and Northern Mindanao legs will also open in May.

Helping Isaac will be Chelito Caro, who is now the league’s head of operations.