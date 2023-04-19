Holcim announces product rebranding

Holcim Philippines Inc. said it has rebranded its flagship blended cement to Excel ECOplanet as it aims to reduce the product’s carbon footprint.

The company said the blended cement will continue to “provide excellent performance for general construction applications, with concrete made durable due to its high resistance to sulfate and low porosity.”

Using Excel ECOPlanet, the company noted, will “also improve workability and minimize shrinkage and cracks in concrete.”

“Through the company’s continuous improvement initiatives, the product’s carbon footprint is now at least 30 percent lower than Ordinary Portland cement qualifying it to bear the ECOPlanet mark,” Holcim Philippines said in a statement on Tuesday.

Excel was among the first blended cements produced by Holcim Philippines, which was launched over 20 years ago. The company said Excel cement has become one of the most trusted brands in the market with over two billion bags sold.

For his part, Holcim Philippines President and CEO Horia Adrian said the Excel ECOPlanet is an “important milestone” in the company’s sustainability journey in the Philippines.

“It combines the strong legacy of Excel in the country and the Group’s direction of accelerating innovation to decarbonize building. We are proud that Excel is classified as an ECOPlanet product and excited to see our customers continue using this in building progress in the country,” Adrian said.

Holcim Excel, as a general purpose cement, is used for concreting for structural elements, such as foundations, beams, columns and slabs of residential and commercial buildings.

Apart from announcing the rebranding of its blended cement line, Holcim unveiled its other initiatives including Solido for roads, Aqua-X for water protection, and WallRight Prime for masonry.

Since 2018, Holcim Philippines said it has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 20 percent by producing more blended cements, replacing coal with qualified wastes as alternative fuels and raw materials, and improving efficiency of operations.

The company said it is working with key stakeholders to encourage the consumption of low carbon products to help reduce the footprint of the built environment.