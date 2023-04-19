Goods seized by BOC in Q1 hit ₧19.22B

THE Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) has seized smuggled goods worth P19.22 billion in the first quarter, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio announced last Tuesday.

A statement issued by Rubio’s office stated that the top-seized goods in the January-March period were counterfeit goods worth more than P13.249 billion, agricultural products worth over P2.552 billion, cigarettes and tobacco products worth over P1.748 billion and illegal drugs worth P849 million.

Other items seized were general merchandise, steel products, electronics, medical supplies, jewelry, food, chemicals, currency, fuel and oil, the BOC statement read.

According to the BOC, the seizure of these goods resulted from 123 Alert Orders (AOs) issued against suspected shipments at ports as well as 19 Letters of Authority (LOAs) served against various warehouses, storage facilities and stores with derogatory reports.

Just days ago, the BOC announced its personnel temporarily padlocked and blocked access to six warehouses storing P150 million worth of alleged smuggled agricultural products, including frozen meat and fresh fruits.

Juvymax R. Uy, deputy commissioner for Intelligence Group, was quoted in a statement as saying that the LOAs issued by Rubio allowed them to act on the derogatory information they received on the warehouses located in Caloocan, Manila and Navotas.

On April 18, the BOC said it has also revoked the accreditation of 48 importers and 19 customs brokers for violating Customs laws, rules and regulations.

Rubio said these accomplishments demonstrate his agency’s “commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in its operations.”

Throughout its operations in the first quarter, the BOC said it worked closely with other government agencies and international organizations to improve border security and combat transnational smuggling syndicates.

Rubio vowed the BOC will remain vigilant in its efforts to combat smuggling “and protect our nation’s interests.”

“We will continue to work with our partners in government and the private sector to ensure that our borders are secure and our local industries thrive,” he added.