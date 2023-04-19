Going solo

WHEN I was still in school, I always hated group work because the distribution of work was not always equal. Some just rode on the coattails of the team, while others did all the pulling and pushing to succeed. In an office environment, this

can still happen because not everyone is equally skilled or competent to do the work. People managers also need to put their teams in small groups to

develop teamwork and collaboration which are necessary elements for a group to move in a common direction. But while everybody lauds synergy in a team, there is value in doing individual work especially if you aim to develop your work ethic and your skills.

Before you can manage others, you need to be proficient in managing your own time and resources. Individual work can help you learn this because you are dependent on no one else but yourself. You will then be forced to allocate your resources in a way that will help you achieve your goals. There will be less meetings and coordination, and you are free to structure your day to maximize the times when you need to work and focus and allot time for other activities that might be assigned to you.

Going at it alone also forces you to make connections with people you need help from, and allows you to develop a network within the organization. In a previous company, I was asked in my first week of work to interview several leaders on how a program was run in their department. After a week, I got to know the different groups in the organization and had a better understanding of my role.

Another benefit of individual work is that it develops your decision-making skills. Being independent helps you to look at an issue from different perspectives to help you arrive at different options on how to proceed.

You can then make recommendations to your immediate manager and learn how they decide so you can fine tune your recommendations for future projects. Your manager expects you to alert them to issues that might arise from your projects, but they also expect you to provide recommendations on how to proceed. Working alone will help you hone that skill while getting insight into how your manager decides.

Working alone also reduces confusion because you will be forced to clarify instructions and there will be less people to work with and appease. You work at your own pace and since you do not work with anyone, conflict and politicking are significantly reduced. Distractions from others are also minimized giving you more time to focus on your work. You then become less dependent on others and work on the skills you need to improve.

In a previous organization, I used to work with two website developers who were tasked to make a learning portal for one of our clients. After the clients had briefed them on what they wanted to see in the portal, I sat down with them to create the project timelines. When they started working on the portal, I realized they had different styles in coding it and they ended up frustrating each other. I talked to them, and we decided that only one of them will develop the portal, while the other one will take up the other person’s workload. Kim, the one who did the portal, was so good that other groups also wanted their own learning portals.

One of the best things Kim learned from working alone was to develop her skills to develop creative solutions. Since she did not rely on others, she became more attuned to what was happening in her project because she knew that I expected her to attend to issues that might come up in her project. That added empowerment allowed her to make decisions on the spot, which helped her develop the right attitude when she encountered roadblocks and challenges. When she received requests for adding improvements and features to the learning portals, she rose to the challenge and discovered out-of-the-box solutions that impressed our clients.

In all of these, working alone helps you develop your self-confidence and being less dependent on other people to do what you need to do. This allows you to be more self-reliant because your focus is on how to become better at what you do rather than in looking for other people to do it for you. There are so many people in the workplace who have been accustomed to passing on their work to others that they have not improved at all. When you become self-reliant, you can do your work faster because you do not have to depend on others to do it for you.

There are also people who work better alone because they find it hard to manage other people. This is true for highly technical and specialized work where someone is the only one who can do the work. Someone in this position can feel increased pressure to perform since they are responsible for their own results. However, the rewards are also great considering they have made themselves an invaluable asset to their team.

And of course, one of the best benefits of working alone is you get full credit for your work. In a group setting, you need to document whatever you have done for the project, and you have to ensure that your manager notices those contributions. When you work alone, the work speaks for itself.

Whether you prefer to work alone or in a team, your main consideration should be how the work supports your personal and professional aspirations. There are cases when you have to go at it alone, and there are cases when you need someone to help you be successful. In the end, what matters are the lessons you learn in order to move your personal and professional goals forward.

Image credits: Al Ghazali on Unsplash





