Filipinos square off with strong Indonesia in volleyball opener

THE Philippines is expected to face regional powerhouse Indonesia at the start of the men’s volleyball competitions of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games on May 3—two days ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony.

The Philippines was inserted in Group A of the men’s volleyball program in the re-draw conducted online on Tuesday afternoon by the Cambodia volleyball federation and the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee.

The re-draw was done to determine the rankings in the group, according to Philippine National Volleyball Federation secretary-general Donaldo Caringal.

“The process was simplified and done quickly,” Caringal said.

Cambodia exercised its right of first choice as host and picked the No. 1 spot, followed by Indonesia at No. 2, No. 3 Philippines and No. 4 Singapore. The hosts, bronze medalist in Vietnam last year, open against lowly Singapore.

Bracketed in Group B are defending champion Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Indonesia lost to Vietnam in last year’s final, but remains the No. 1 men’s volleyball team in the SEA Games with 11 gold medals.

Philippine Olympic Committee deputy secretary-general Karen Tanchanco joined Caringal in the virtual meeting presided over by Cambodia volleyball federation secretary-general Dr. Aing Serey Piseth. Also in attendance were volleyball officials from Indonesia and Singapore.