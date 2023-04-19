Editorial Cartoon April 19, 2023

The rice tariffication law or Republic Act 11203 is crystal clear about the manner by which the National Food Authority should procure rice, which will serve as its buffer stock. The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of RA 11203, which was released a few weeks after the law took effect, also specified that the state-run agency can no longer import the staple for buffer stocking purposes. The law and its IRR unequivocally said that the NFA should buy rice only from local farmers.