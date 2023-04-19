DOE clears 18 power projects for SIS

The Department of Energy (DOE) has cleared 18 power projects for the conduct of system impact studies (SIS) in March, bringing the total number of certificates of endorsement (COE) it issued in the first quarter to 36.

Eleven of the 18 projects are from the National Power Corp. (NPC), which is pursuing diesel power plants. The remaining 7 are from 1590 Energy Corp. for a diesel plant, Pangea Green Energy Philippines Inc. for its landfill methane recovery and power generation facility, Cebu 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. for its 3 hydropower plants projects, Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative Inc. for its hydropower plant, and Hedcor Inc. for its hydro plant.

These projects have been endorsed to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines for clearance to undertake SIS.

The DOE issued 12 COE and 6 COE in January and February, respectively.

SIS is an assessment conducted by the Transmission Network Provider or System Operator in addition to the Grid Impact Studies. The SIS is necessary to determine the adequacy of the grid and its capability to accommodate a request for power delivery service.

Separately, the DOE endorsed the same 18 power projects to be certified by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The ERC, which will review and verify the list, will issue Certificates of Compliance (CoCs).

The Electric Power Industry Reform Act mandates power generation companies to secure a CoC from the ERC before its commercial operations, provided that the power firms have also obtained the necessary health, safety and environmental clearances from the appropriate government agencies.