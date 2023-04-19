CIC celebrates Credit Consciousness Week

THE Credit Information Corp. (CIC) announced it will hold a webinar on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live in line with this year’s celebration of the “Credit Consciousness Week” pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 568 (series of 1995).

The CIC said through a statement issued on April 19 that the webinar will tackle various ways of improving credit history, its effects on access to cost-effective financial products and services, as well as the basics of business loans.

“We want to underscore the usefulness of credit as a valuable financial tool and of one’s credit history in achieving financial goals, especially to micro-sized, small-scale, and medium-sized enterprises who benefit the most from improved access to capital ,” CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in a statement as saying.

Baltazar added that in 2022, almost six million CIC Credit Reports were requested by 157 accessing entities of the country’s sole public credit registry and repository of credit information for use in their credit-decisioning activities.

The upcoming webinar will feature as resource speakers the following: CIC Attorney III Phillip Gerald Fulgueras; Philippine Finance Association President Eillen Mangubat; and, Bank of the Philippine Islands Product Marketing Head Mark Launcel P. Panizales.