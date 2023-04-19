CIC celebrates Credit Consciousness Week

byBusinessMirror
April 19, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Credit Information Corp. (CIC) announced it will hold a webinar on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live in line with this year’s celebration of the “Credit Consciousness Week” pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 568 (series of 1995).

The CIC said through a statement issued on April 19 that the webinar will tackle various ways of improving credit history, its effects on access to cost-effective financial products and services, as well as the basics of business loans.

“We want to underscore the usefulness of credit as a valuable financial tool and of one’s credit history in achieving financial goals, especially to micro-sized, small-scale, and medium-sized enterprises who benefit the most from improved access to capital ,” CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar was quoted in a statement as saying.

Baltazar added that in 2022, almost six million CIC Credit Reports were requested by 157 accessing entities of the country’s sole public credit registry and repository of credit information for use in their credit-decisioning activities.

The upcoming webinar will feature as resource speakers the following: CIC Attorney III Phillip Gerald Fulgueras; Philippine Finance Association President Eillen Mangubat; and, Bank of the Philippine Islands Product Marketing Head Mark Launcel P. Panizales.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

$1-B sale marks first major bank’s AT1 bond offer

byBloomberg News
April 19, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
4 minute read

Priority management

IN the book by my favorite author Stephen Covey, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” he wrote a story about the rock-pebble-sand-water-in-a jar. You probably guess it right that the rock represents the important things in our lives such as our religious beliefs, marriage, family, children, work and what have you—whatever is of value and of importance to you.

byWilma C. Inventor-Miranda
April 19, 2023