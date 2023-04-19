CEMEX Philippines launches Regenera for circular economy and sustainable urban development

CEMEX Philippines launches Regenera, business specialized in providing circularity solutions through the recovery, management, recycling, and sustainable disposal and diversion of waste. Regenera leverages CEMEX’s global expertise and infrastructure to use municipal waste and industrial byproducts as sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials in its production processes.

In the Philippines, where waste generation is a growing concern, the Regenera program is especially relevant. According to the World Bank, a staggering 2.7 million tons of plastic waste are generated in the Philippines annually, and an estimated 20 percent ends up in the ocean.

“We believe that a circular economy is critical for building a sustainable future. By utilizing wastes into alternative fuels for our cement manufacturing process, we significantly contribute to diverting wastes from landfills, and helps reduce emissions,” said Luis Franco, CEMEX Holdings Philippines President & CEO.

CEMEX Philippines has partnered with more than 30 local government units and various private organizations to further these initiatives. For instance, the partnership with Unilever Philippines and the City Government of Pasig incentivized households and community junk shops towards the proper segregation and recycling of flexible plastic waste. Another project involves plastic waste reduction efforts between CEMEX and Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX), Greencycle, and Friends of Hope, Inc. (HOPE).

The most recent partnership with Manila Water was also signed to use biosolids as alternative fuels, which is a first in the Philippines and a significant accomplishment in helping to reduce carbon footprint. In another effort to reduce waste, in 2022, CEMEX partnered with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in co-processing election-related materials such as tarpaulin, banners, and posters in its Solid Cement Plant in Antipolo City. The company will continue to work with key stakeholders to advance its co-processing initiative and promote sustainable solid waste management practices.

“The launch of Regenera is not just about reducing our environmental impact; it’s about taking a leadership role in promoting sustainability and circular economy. We are committed to investing in innovative solutions and collaborating with our stakeholders to drive positive change, and turning wastes into alternative fuels is just one example of how we bring our commitment to sustainability to life,” Franco emphasized.

The Regenera is one of the key drivers of CEMEX Future in Action agenda. Ultimately, CEMEX aims to be a net-zero carbon company by 2050. Regenera has been implemented in several countries around the world, including Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Regenera, visit https://www.cemex.com/regenera.