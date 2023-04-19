Cambodia opts to waive food, hotel fees of SEA Games athletes, coaches

byBusinessMirror
April 19, 2023
2 minute read
CAMBODIA waived collecting fees on food and accommodation of all athletes and coaches in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, a development that translates to significant savings not only for Team Philippines but for the 10 other member countries.

“This is a very significant development because it means a lot in terms of expenses Team Philippines will incur during the Games,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Wednesday.

“We thank Cambodia for putting its best foot forward in its goal to successfully host the SEA Games for the first time,” Tolentino added.

The good news was relayed by Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee Permanent Vice President Dr. Thong Khon—also the president of the national Olympic Committee (NOC) and Tourism Minister of Cambodia—in a letter dated Tuesday sent to all 11 NOCs of the SEA Games Federation.

“Under the wise and respectable guidance of His Excellency Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Camsoc will no longer charge any food and accommodation fees to the participating NOCs of the 32nd SEA Games,” Khon said in the letter.

“This decision and leadership by Samdech Prime Minister Hun Sen further affirms the Kingdom of Cambodia’s commitment to hosting our regional sports family and international guests in a neighborly environment of solidarity and friendship,” Kon added.

SEA Games hosts normally charge a flat rate of $50 per athlete or coach—inclusive of food and accommodation—although some hotels charge $180 for twin sharing.

Team Philippines is composed of 840 athletes and 300 coaches who are participant in 38 sports in Cambodia.

It couldn’t be immediately determined how much could be saved from the waived food and accommodation fees because Filipino athletes and coaches fly to Cambodia in batches based on their competition schedule.

The Philippine Sports Commission has earmarked P250 million for the SEA Games preparaton, training and participation.

Cambodia is expecting more than 12,000 athletes, coaches and staff in the SEA Games it is hosting from May 5 to 17 with capital Phnom Penh as main hub (Morodok Techo National Stadium, Olympic National Stadium and Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre) and the provinces of Kep, Kampot, Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap as satellite venues.

