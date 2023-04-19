Call him Loisa

byTessa Jazmines
April 19, 2023
3 minute read
Tessa Jazmines - Part of the Game
SASSY. Feisty. Full of flair.

Those are words that have described University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroon Louis Gamban, the colorful and fearless outside hitter of State U’s Men’s Volleyball Team (MVT).

As a rookie back in Season 82 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), he immediately caught the eye of live fans and the TV viewing public with his swag.

Slightly built and spry, he surprised many with his awesome power. Spot-on skill let him nail clutch hit after clutch hit. He punished the volleyball as if it were a bratty child, then having scored, he’d walk off with a beauty queen strut and pout, diva-like, to the delight of the crowd.

That first day performance of that season gave UP a surprising win over Ateneo de Manila University. Before that, the Maroons’ last win over the Blue Eagles had been in Season 76, a full six years before.

Suddenly, the UP MVT was making waves in volleyball, thanks in large part to Louis Gamban. The rising star who had played high school volley with the University of Perpetual Help, was set to embark on an illustrious career in UAAP volleyball. But alas, the pandemic happened.

With men’s volleyball games on hold since the unfinished 82nd Season, Louis Gamban has only now returned to the UAAP scene in Season 85. Although I was one of those who found him a total delight to watch when he debuted in the collegiate league, I had only seen him perform on TV. This season I decided I would watch him play his game as part of the rowdy UAAP crowd.

Gamban, the former rookie, now team captain, didn’t disappoint. The moment he stepped on court, he had a sparkle and a bouncy energy that made it hard to take one’s eyes off him. He still strutted and pranced around the court in a happy dance, hit or miss. He still pouted at times. He still held his head high, diva-like, after a kill and a spike. But he was smiling more these days, playing his leader role to the hilt, with encouraging words and mother-hen protectiveness towards his teammates.

On a Wednesday, April 12, the UP WVT scored their first win of the season, again over another stunned Blue Eagles team. But on this Sunday when I watched the games, the Maroons weren’t so lucky against the De La Salle University Green Spikers. Still, the Louie Gamban light didn’t waver. He sparkled on.

“I listen to Hillsong songs to calm my feelings before the games,” Louis—now called Loisa by the game announcers and the media—reveals the reason behind his equanimity. “My mindset is to perform well, and I tell myself that nothing is impossible in every game.

His swag and playing style, he says, boosts his confidence and that of his team. “Mas nailalabas ko ang totoo kong performance [when I do that],” he says.

Louie describes the UP community as “sobrang supportive in all aspects.”  “Win or lose naka support pa rin sila. Lose (nga) kayo pero (parang) close fight pa rin. Pag win naman, sobrang big win sa UP community.

UP no longer has any Final Four chances at this point, but Louis says he hopes that before he graduates, the UPWVT can make it to the Final Four. “Dream ko na makilala ang UP sa volleyball, hindi lang sa pag-aaral.”

This proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community who started his love affair with volleyball when he was 14 has scored points for himself on and off the taraflex.

He still has two playing years left in the UAAP.

Author
Tessa Jazmines
Tessa Jazmines is one of the first women sportswriters in the country who ventured into the then still exclusively male profession in the 70’s. She joined the Business Mirror in August 2006 and writes about various sports and their nuances. A journalism graduate with a masters in communication from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, she teaches public relations and sports writing, also at UP, and runs her own PR company, Larc&Asset PR.

