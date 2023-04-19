Blind Spot

LOOK WHO’S TALKING

THE ex-husband of the socialite seems to be taunting her on social media when, in fact, it was she who wanted the separation because she was the aggrieved party. The ex-husband seems to have forgotten that he is banned in a certain club because he allegedly made unwelcome advances to female employees there. Most of the former couple’s friends took the wife’s side and even public sympathy is with her. Many people know that the husband is shady when it comes to how he treats women. The wife is not exactly Miss Congeniality but she is generally liked and people know that she has good values.

SHE’S IN LOVE AGAIN

WHEN the actress and her baby daddy split, the starlet was named by fans as the third party. The starlet denied this, of course, and to this day nothing has been proven. But the starlet is said to be the new girlfriend of the actress, who has long rumored to be bisexual. It was actually a big surprise to everyone when she became pregnant. Since she and her baby daddy separated, this is the first time that she’s been linked to anyone. She didn’t date anyone since the separation and just worked and stayed home with her kid.

EXCHANGE OF STARS

IN the coming weeks, the country’s top networks might have an exchange of stars. On one hand is the actress who took a leave from her TV show. She used to be with the other network and she was happy to work with the current one. However, there have been upheavals that caused her to change her mind. So now, the actress is looking at her options, including a return to her original home studio. On the other hand is an actor who is not young but still very marketable. He wants to transfer to the other network because he feels that his career is at a dead end.

SHE’S FOUND TRUE LOVE

THE starlet came from a family that was rich but eventually ran into financial problems. She joined show business but sadly, her career didn’t take off. So she tried to find a rich man and she did—only to find out that he had a fiancé. Eventually, the starlet met a rich old man who is even older than her father. The old man, as expected, became besotted with the starlet and she went along for the ride because she needed the money. No one thought that the man would marry the starlet, who eventually grew to love him. Now, the starlet is rich and powerful. People might call her a gold-digger but she and her husband are happy.