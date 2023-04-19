BDO income rises 40% in Q1 on loans, deposits

BDO Unibank Inc. on Tuesday said its had a net income of P16.5 billion in the first three months of the year, some 40 percent higher than the previous year’s P11.73 billion, on broad-based growth across its businesses.

Return on average common equity reached 14.45 percent from 11.09 percent last year.

Gross customer loans increased 8 percent to P2.6 trillion, while total deposits expanded 14 percent to P3.2 trillion.

Given the uncertainty, the bank has maintained a healthy balance between loan growth and sufficient liquidity for unforeseen events, maintaining its liquidity ratio at 35 percent.

Net interest income grew to P43.4 billion while non-interest income rose to P18.9 billion, bolstered by solid growth in the various fee-based as well as treasury and foreign exchange businesses.

Operating expenses went up by 17 percent, mainly from volume-related costs such as credit card interchange fees, documentary stamp taxes and gross receipts taxes, consistent with increased activity.

The bank also sustained its information technology investments and branch expansion with 97 new branches opened since last year.

“Revenue growth continued to outpace opex growth, resulting in pre-provision operating profit accelerating to P24.9 billion,” the lender said.

Non-performing loan ratio improved to 1.98 percent from 2.72 percent last year, while NPL coverage increased from 120 percent to 170 percent year-on-year, as the bank maintained its conservative credit and provisioning policies.

Capital base strengthened to P475.9 billion, with capital adequacy ratio and common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 14.8 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively, both above regulatory minimum levels. Book value per share rose by 10.5 percent to P88.81.

“While macroeconomic challenges persist with still elevated inflation and interest rates, the Bank believes it is in a good position to weather short-term volatility and capitalize on long-term growth opportunities given its sound balance sheet, established business franchise and strong and diversified earnings streams,” the bank said.