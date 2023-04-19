BARMM’s 7.8% inflation rate in March returns to January level

DAVAO CITY – The inflation rate recorded last month in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) returned to its January high of 7.8 percent, attributed to the price increase in food, accommodation and services.

Inflation shot up to 7.8 percent in March, up from 7.5 percent last February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA-BARMM) said last week. March’s inflation was similar to January, the PSA added.

The slight surge of inflation rate at 0.3 percent was due to the increase in growths in the indices of three commodity groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages; restaurant and accommodation services; and personal care,” said PSA-BARMM Officer-in-Charge Akan Tula.

Tawi-Tawi recorded the highest inflation among the provinces in BARMM, at 11.7 percent. It was followed by Basilan at 9.5 percent, Sulu at 8.4 percent and Lanao Del Sur at 7.2 percent. Maguindanao has the lowest inflation rate at 6.4 percent.

The seat of the region, Cotabato City, has a contrary rate, whose inflation went down to 5.5 percent compared to the 6.6 percent inflation rate in the previous month of February.

BARMM inflation was 0.2 higher than the headline inflation rate in the entire Philippines, at 7.6 percent but this was a sharp decrease compared to the February high of 8.6 percent.

Region 6, or Western Visayas, posted the highest inflation rate at 9.1 percent.

Region 8, or Eastern Visayas, recorded the lowest inflation rate at 5.9 percent. Region 2, or Cagayan Valley, recorded the second lowest inflation rate at 6.2 percent and Region 7 or Central Visayas Region recorded the third lowest inflation rate at 6.6 percent.

Camelia de Vera-Dacanay, chief of the Macro-Economic Planning Division of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), said her office would be coordinating with different BARMM Cabinet ministries, offices, and agencies to collect all programs and projects that might help the region recover from the inflation surge.

“The slight increase in the region’s inflation rate is still linked to the adjustment period from the recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fasting month of Ramadhan that is expected to increase the price of basic commodities,” Dacanay said.

BPDA Planning Officer V and Chief of Research and Development Division Marifah Agar said the recently launched second Bangsamoro Development Plan has set a target of bringing down inflation to a manageable range of 2-4 percent per year.

“Implementing measures may need to consider by the policymakers in BARMM such as freezing or controlling the market prices, providing subsidies and increasing the goods and services, improving region’s infrastructure, increasing agricultural productivity, supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and promoting investments in the key industries are some priority strategies in the second BDP to prevent the increase in the inflation rate for the next six years in the region,” Agar said.