Bar exam is not the measure of the decency, honesty, integrity and intelligence of a lawyer

The 3,992 law graduates who successfully passed the 2022 Bar exams should be reminded that membership in the Bar is a privilege bestowed by law through the Supreme Court burdened with conditions.

Bar membership may be withdrawn where circumstances concretely show the lawyer’s lack of essential qualifications, including honesty, fidelity and integrity as enshrined in the lawyer’s oath.

The results of the November 2022 Bar Exams were released on April 14, 2023 where successful examinees comprise 43.47 percent of 9,183 takers.

The Supreme Court issued last January five decisions on disciplinary proceedings filed against lawyers, of whom three were disbarred from practice while the other two were suspended. Two cases involved marital infidelity.

Disciplinary proceedings are means of protecting the administration of justice by requiring those who carry out important function in the judicial system to be competent, honorable and reliable men in whom courts and clients may repose confidence.

The primary purposes of disciplinary proceedings are to protect the public, to foster public confidence in the Bar, to preserve the integrity of the profession, and to deter other lawyers from similar misconduct.

Erring lawyers may be penalized either by suspension or disbarment, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Disbarment is imposed where the misconduct and unrepentant demeanor of a lawyer shows a serious flaw in his character, the moral indifference to the sanctity of marriage and marital vows, and the outright defiance of established norms.

The conduct complained of must not only be immoral, but must be grossly immoral.

In Atty. Nora Saludares vs Atty. Reynald Saludares (A.C. No. 10612 January 31, 2023), disbarment was imposed on the erring husband due to “his arrogance and cavalier attitude.” He unabashedly admitted his illicit affair before his wife and children. He even boasted that his paramour is monied. This only shows, the Court added, that “respondent is rotten to the core and no longer deserves to belong to the legal profession.”

The Court further stressed that his intimate relationship with a woman other than his wife showed his “moral indifference to the opinion of the good and respectable members of the community. His actions amount to utter disrespect of the law on the sanctity of marriage, including his vow of fidelity in his marital relations and affairs.”

In Quindoza vs Atty. Ernesto David delos Santos (A.C. No. 13615 January 31, 2023), the Court imposed suspension for three years to the husband instead of disbarment despite the illicit relations with two other women while he was still married to his legal wife.

The Court took into account the following mitigating circumstances: (1) he provided support for her daughter Veronica; (2) he ended his relationship with the complainant; (3) he was no longer living together with his wife who went to the United States and had contracted another marriage, when he had his extramarital affairs; ( 4) his advanced age; and (5) 11 years have passed since the administrative case was filed against him.

Last year’s Bar exams were the second to be held digitally and across multiple testing sites across the country.

Of the top 30, eleven were from University of the Philippines (UP), eight from the Ateneo de Manila University, three from the University of San Carlos and one each from San Beda College Alabang, Mariano Marcos State University, Ateneo de Zamboanga, Saint Louis University, University of Santo Tomas, Arellano University, Manuel L. Quezon University, Angeles University Foundation, and Ateneo de Davao.

The five topnotchers came from UP, led by its valedictorian Czar Matthew Dayday with a score of 88.8083 percent. UP is also one of the top three performing schools with an overall passing rate of 94.27 percent, and a 95.02 percent passing rate among first-time takers.

Among the group of biggest schools or those with over 100 takers, ADMU had the highest passing rate at 96.74 percent, followed by San Beda at 96.67 percent, UP at 94.27 percent, USC at 91.43 percent, and the University of Santo Tomas at 78.09 percent.

The previous batch 2020-2021 yielded 8,241 out of 11,402 (72.28 percent) aspiring lawyers who passed. The highest passing rate was the 1954 Bar, where 75.17 percent passed.

The lowest was in 1999 with 16.59 percent with a total number of 660 successful examinees. My bar buddy and former solicitor general Florin Hilbay was the topnotcher.

Lawyers, as professionals, are expected to uphold the ethical and moral values that are said to be essential to the fabric that holds society together.

Ultimately, being a good lawyer is a different thing as passing the bar is not enough. It is never the measure of the decency, honesty, integrity and intelligence of a lawyer.

