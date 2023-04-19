Baisa, Diaz ready for Imus net fest

BRICE BAISA tries to pick up from where he left off as he goes after two titles anew while Jana Diaz seeks to reassert her mastery of the girls’ field in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Imus City National Juniors Tennis Championships beginning Thursday at the Imus/Meadowood courts in Cavite.

Baisa, a 16-year-old find from Puerto Princesa City, took the spotlight when he swept the 16- and 18-under titles in the Iloilo, Roxas City and Bacolod stops of the country’s longest talent-search early in the season, besting some of the circuit’s fancied players.

His feats earned him a stint in the International Tennis Federation Junior Circuit in Sri Lanka and his recent overseas campaign is expected to further toughen him up coming into this week’s hostilities, which also feature the likes of Vince Serna, Reign Maravilla and Frank Dilao in the premier boys’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Maravilla also top-bills the 16-U roster with Tristan Licayan as the No. 2 seed followed by siblings Frank and France Dilao. While Baisa is billed behind Serna in 18-under play, he is unseeded in the 16-under category pending the results of the latest PPS-PEPP junior rankings.

Diaz, meanwhile, banners the 16- and 18-under casts in the distaff side with the Bacoor, Cavite lass also aiming to duplicate her string of victories in the Visayan swing of the nation-wide circuit held as part of the PPS-PEPP junior program put up by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Lucena City will host the next leg from April 27 to 30 before action moves to Cainta in Rizal for the Open, Juniors and Legends tournaments from May 1 to 14. The Olivarez Sports Center will stage the next juniors tilt from May 18 to 22 before the chase for top honors and ranking points shifts to Zentro in Pampanga from May 25 to 29.

For details and registration, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Out to foil Diaz’s bid are Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay and Czarina Ilano, among others.

Licayan, on the other hand, gains the top seeding in boys’ 14-under draw, which includes Marwin Plata, Alexandre Coyiuto and Dean Palaroan, while Ansay, Maristella Torrecampo, Erynne Ong and Ave Policarpio are tipped to dispute the girls’ trophy in the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, Unified Tennis Philippines and Universal Tennis Rating.

Palaroan, Sky Berille and brothers Alexandre and Aaron Coyuito brace for a spirited battle in the boys’ 12-under category while Torrecampo head-lining the girls’ field that includes Kylie Cautivo, Xyza Gonzaga and Jasmine Sardona.