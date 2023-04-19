‘Amid uncertainties, it is wise to buy insurance’

EXECUTIVES of BDO Life Assurance Co. Inc. said there is wisdom in having a “Plan B,” especially during economic uncertainties as a means to fill in the gap in case the provider of the family dies.

BDO Life President and CEO Renato A. Vergel de Dios said in an online briefing with reporters that during recessionary periods, people’s financial plans and goals or “Plan A” are under a more severe threat.

“By ‘Plan A,’ we refer to [a] program of savings and investment, which is funded by income savings from one’s salaried job, professional practice or business,” Vergel de Dios said.

“For a responsible head of a family, having a ‘Plan A’ in place is indispensable. The cornerstone of every family provider’s ‘Plan A’ is life insurance protection. We refer to this as ‘Plan B,’ which springs into action when the family provider dies prematurely,” he explained. “By injecting cash into the family’s account, ‘Plan B’ narrows the gap left behind by an aborted “Plan A.’”

“Without a ‘Plan B,’ one can only imagine how much harder life will be for a family that just lost their financial provider especially in times of high inflation,” de Dios added.

He said spending for life insurance protection is a smart decision, even during periods of economic uncertainty. It addresses the uncertainty of death, and its threat on the remaining family’s quality of life. Losing the family’s main income earner is challenging enough in normal times, what more if it happens during an economically uncertain environment.

“From one’s life insurance proceeds, a family can fund their everyday needs, keep the children in school, pay for monthly utility bills, and in some cases, even provide a modest capital for a small business. As the saying goes, there are only two sure things in life: death and taxes,” de Dios said. “No matter what state the economy is in, whether in a robust upswing or entering into a creeping recession, failing health and premature death represent lingering risks to our family’s financial security.”

BDO Unibank Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer Frederico Rafael D. Ocampo said that for “Plan A,” individuals will need to re-assess their investments, especially around the riskier types, such as equities, to ensure they match with one’s investment horizon and risk profile.

“One instrument that many often dismiss as unnecessary, but in fact remains essential to enhance one’s family’s financial security and survival especially during challenging economic times is life insurance,” Ocampo said. “The more difficult the economic environment, the more an individual needs financial protection in place, one that ensures the family’s financial dignity in the event of the breadwinner’s premature death.”