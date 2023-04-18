You have sore eyes? You may have Covid

A new Covid variant that spreads faster than the Omicron has prompted warnings from scientists that it could potentially become the dominant strain worldwide. The World Health Organization is keeping an eye on the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, known as “Arcturus”, which has been listed as a variant under monitoring.

Health experts said the “Arcturus” has a higher transmissibility rate than previous strains but doesn’t appear to be more dangerous. Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, said “one new feature of cases caused by this variant is that it seems to be causing conjunctivitis, or red and itchy eyes, in young patients. This is not something that we’ve seen with prior strains of the virus.”

A study by the University of Tokyo showed that Arcturus is nearly 1.2 times as transmissible as XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken, the most infectious sub-variant before Arcturus. The symptoms of Arcturus are reportedly the same as previous variants, which include fever, shortness of breath and cough. However, many of those infected are also reporting conjunctivitis and sticky eyes.

From Bloomberg: “A number of Asian nations are reporting an uptick in Covid-19 infections as the region treats the virus as endemic, with the fresh wave exerting limited pressure on health-care systems. Singapore’s infections almost doubled in the final week of March to the highest this year, data from the Ministry of Health showed. India reported its biggest single-day tally since late-August, while Indonesia’s daily caseload is near a four-month high and Vietnam is ramping up virus prevention measures.”

In Singapore, which dropped most mask mandates in February due to the significantly reduced threat from Covid, Bloomberg said weekly cases topped 28,000 by the end of March, up from 14,467 a week earlier.

“While infections are rising, countries across Asia are attributing the wave to a mix of XBB sub-variants—a highly transmissible Omicron strain that, so far, isn’t causing widespread severe illness. Most of the region’s population have been vaccinated or had prior infections and governments have counseled that new coronavirus waves are to be expected from time to time after the pivot to living with Covid and dismantling many curbs,” Bloomberg said.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health last week detected 39 new cases of Omicron XBB.1.91 sub-variant, an XBB sub-lineage. “The variant was initially flagged due to its increasing global prevalence and higher growth advantage. The variant has been detected in 63 countries or jurisdictions across six continents, according to sequence submissions in GISAID [Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data],” the DOH said.

About 199 samples were sequenced by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center Main and Mindanao branches from April 3 to 11. Out of these, 114 or 57.29 percent were classified as XBB, including 30 XBB.1.5 cases and the 39 XBB.1.9.1 cases.

Thirty-five of the 39 XBB.1.9.1 cases were tagged local—22 from Davao Region; seven from Ilocos Region; four from the National Capital Region; and one each from Central Visayas and Soccsksargen. The remaining four cases were returning overseas Filipinos.

After the government eased mobility restrictions, life in the Philippines has continued to move toward pre-pandemic norms. The emergence of highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants, however, tells us that we are not yet out of the woods and the risk of getting Covid remains.

We know the drill, so let’s continue following the general safety guidelines: Wash your hands frequently; avoid close contact with people who are sick; and stay home if you feel sick or have any symptoms of Covid. We can help avoid a community spread of the new Omicron XBB sub-variants by not letting our guards down. The best way to prevent Covid is to avoid being exposed to the old or new super infectious virus.