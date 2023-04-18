Upson 2022 income rises by 33%

Upson International Corp., a retailer of personal computers and information technology products, said its income rose 33 percent to P537.86 million in 2022 from the previous year’s P403.64 million.

The company’s revenues went up by 10 percent to P9.46 billion in 2022 from P8.57 billion recorded in 2021.

“Our financial performance is a testament to our commitment to be the shopping gateway to technology. This commitment shall be our legacy contribution to support the digital transformation of our country,” said Upson President and CEO Arlene Sy.

“This is why we are continuously expanding our retail footprint nationwide, along with warehouses and logistics operations, to reach underserved markets.”

Upson operates several retail outlets, such as Octagon Computer Superstore, Micro Valley, Gadget King, as well as concept and specialty stores like Acer, HP, Brother, Silvertec and Octagon Mobile in select locations.

As of December 2022, the company operates 207 branches nationwide and a total of six warehouses in Manila, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, and Davao City. A significant driver of the company’s financial growth in 2022 was the expansion of Upson’s retail branch network. The company added 24 new branches to their existing 183 retail branches in 2021.

Upson is the second initial public offering of the year. Its offering consists of 625 million primary common shares, with an overallotment option of up to 62.5 million shares, priced at P2.40 per share. The IPO raised P1.65 billion.

The company plans to use this amount to fund its committed store network expansion by opening 250 stores from 2023 to 2027, or an additional retail space of 25,000 square meters. For this year, Upson aims to open 50 stores within the National Capital Region, and key cities in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“We understand the ever-growing need for electronic gadgets and accessories, and how it invites competition. Nevertheless, we believe that to maintain our market leadership and for a stronger presence, this will be attained by further establishing stores nationwide. Having a robust nationwide network also helps sustain our customers’ top-of-mind recall of our brands,” Sy said.