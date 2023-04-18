The second coming of Romnick Sarmenta

Winning the best actor plum at the first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival awards ceremonies is a reaffirmation of Romnick Sarmenta’s skills as a thespian.

His much talked-about performance in Jun Lana’s psychological drama About Us But Not About Us was early on predicted to give Sarmenta the festival prize and when his name was announced, nobody was surprised except Sarmenta himself, who mentioned in his acceptance speech, “Hindi ko inasahan ito eh.”

For those who know him well, that’s very Romnick, someone who lives a day at a time, and goes with the flow. We remember talking to him briefly many years ago when he was doing the Derick Cabrido horror movie Clarita, and he told us that he always listens to his inner voice when it comes to accepting a movie role.

“I always trust my instincts, and then give my all during the shoot. When I’m done, I let go of my character and do not expect anything. Or perhaps the few times that I do, I keep my expectations in check, always at a very realistic level, because a finished movie is a collaboration of the works of many people, not just myself. Then I’m off to a new character, a new role, a new movie.”

For someone who started facing the cameras at the tender age of five, Sarmenta has certainly gone through many cycles as an actor. For those who grew up in the 1970s, his portrayal of Peping in the long-running drama series Gulong ng Palad endeared Sarmenta to many households. And when he was in his teens, Sarmenta’s loveteam with Sheryl Cruz also created a huge following.

Over the years, Sarmenta would try to remain visible as as movie actor, but his journey would be one of many hits and misses. He’d also make himself available for television roles but more often than not, it’s for economic reasons.

During his down periods, Sarmenta would nudge himself for the works he has done with great directors and amazing filmmakers. He also had a huge best actor win at the prestigious Asian Television Awards in 1999 for a telecine, a constant reminder that he has what it takes to compete with the best outside Philippine territories.

His personal life has also been shaken a couple of times. But like the phoenix, Sarmenta would rise again and heal the wounds of his heart. He is now happier than ever with his newfound love, actress Barbara Ruaro, and the couple’s adorable toddler Bean.

Roles like the one in About Us But Not About Us—he plays Eric, a professor who meets up with his student with whom he undergoes a complex relationship—does not come along too often, and when it fell on the lap of Sarmenta, he knew he only had to be truthful and honest and sincere in giving life to the role. And it certainly has paid off very well, with many in the industry describing it as Sarmenta’s real second coming as an actor.

The artist in Sarmenta has never ceased to lose hope despite the many challenges that have come and gone. Now 50, he continues to strive for the truth in the roles entrusted to him, keeping his expectations still grounded, but hopeful that Philippine cinema would have a few wonderful surprises from time to time.