Strong demand forcoconut products lifts Axelum profit

Axelum Resources Corp., a trader of coconut products, on Monday said its net income in 2022 rose 37 percent to P983.52 million from the previous year’s P715.33 million on sustained global demand for its products.

The company said its sales last year reached P7.04 billion, up 11 percent from P6.36 billion in the previous year, driven by stable volumes, higher average selling prices and the impact of a stronger dollar.

Gross margins hit 30 percent due to the larger contribution of high-value products.

“Sustained global market demand, improved shipping conditions and the strength of the dollar catapulted us to historic levels for 2022. Looking ahead, we are determined to build on this momentum despite prolonged effects of global macroeconomic headwinds particularly geopolitical armed conflicts overseas and untamed inflation,” Henry J. Raperoga, the company’s president and COO, said.

Axelum said it is readying to accelerate its consumer segment with the planned launch of new prime branded offerings to meet increasing requirements for plant-based food substitutes due to emerging mainstream preference for vegan and non-dairy choices.

“This forms part of Axelum’s strategy to unlock its massive retail potential in the long-term by leveraging on its proven manufacturing and export model.”

The company uses all the parts of the coconut in its production resulting in a full-line of coconut products including coconut water, desiccated coconuts, coconut milk powder, coconut milk, reduced fat coconut, sweetened coconut, coconut oil and other coconut products.

The main production facility of the company is in Medina, Misamis Oriental while manufacturing and distribution facilities are in the United States and Australia.

The company sells its products to multinational food and beverage companies, confectioneries, bakeries, and also provides customized products to international and local brands.

Image credits: www.axelum.ph





