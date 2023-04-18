SSS runs after 10 employers for nonpayment of employee contributions

THE Social Security System (SSS) announced it recently conducted its “Run After Contribution Evaders,” “Race,” campaign in Caloocan City by issuing written orders to 10 employers for not registering and remitting their employees’ contributions to the pension-fund manager.

“Said employers are those with businesses involving trucking, wholesale of various consumer goods, and management consultancy services with a total SSS contribution delinquency of around P7.03 million, affecting 127 employees,” the SSS said.

Employers who received show cause orders were given 15 days to coordinate with the SSS’s Caloocan Branch for appropriate and immediate compliance.

A statement from the SSS said the agency currently offers two programs for delinquent business and household employers. One is the “Contribution Penalty Condonation, Delinquency Management and Restructuring” program, which the SSS said “covers all single proprietorships, corporations, partnerships, cooperatives and associations. The other program is called by the SSS as the “Contribution Penalty Condonation and Restructuring” program, which is for household employers.

Through these programs, delinquent employers can pay the unremitted contributions of their employees, less penalties, through a one-time payment or installment term.

SSS Vice President for NCR North Division Fernando F. Nicolas was quoted in the statement as saying he is emphasizing the importance of employers’ compliance in fulfilling their legal obligations.

“As our constant partners in providing social security protection to all Filipino workers in the private sector, this ‘Race’ activity is our commitment in obliging employers to comply with their primary responsibility of reporting and remitting their employee’s contributions to SSS for their respective employees to enjoy various benefits and loan privileges in times of uncertainties,” Nicolas said.

SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet is encouraging affected employers to settle their delinquencies and consider the flexible payment options available to avoid facing criminal charges and maintain their good standing with the SSS.