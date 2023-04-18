Somjin Philippines to expand modification to big bikes

byBMPlus
April 18, 2023
1 minute read
Somjin has long been known for producing high-quality motorcycle and bike seats. The company, which began operations in 2005 under the DTI Registration Name of VOSS RACING ENTERPRISE, primarily imports all raw material from Thailand manufacture, and wholesales internally produced goods.

Somjin manufactures a wide variety of motorcycle seat covers and underbone motorcycle seats under patented brand, “SOMJIN PHILIPPINES,” with the goal of maintaining a good reputation in the motorcycle industry through its motorcycle seats and covers.

Today, due to increased demand and requests, brand is expanding its modification to big bikes. Somjin has earned a reputation for high-quality, long-lasting products. Additionally, the brand’s reputation for comfort, creativity, innovation, and good business ethics has endured over time.

Currently, Voss Racing Enterprise has 80 to 100 employees who make up the company’s core and are all skilled and knowledgeable enough to deliver high-quality goods. A brand of innovation and passion created by Filipinos for Filipino riders, Somjin Philippines.

Contact information for Somjin Philippines is available at Globe 09178082371 and Smart 09608649056. You can also reach them by landline at 02-70032786, 02-84599915 and 02-86641870

