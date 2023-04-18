Single Pinoys are ‘green’ minded when it comes to love life–study

A PART from family, single Filipinos prefer someone who not only loves them but Mother Earth as well, a new study revealed.

Timely to the upcoming World Earth Day celebration on April 22, Bumble has released the outcomes of its latest reports, highlighting the impact of the environment on peoples’ love lives—from values to traits of potential partner that they may find attractive or unmatched to their likings.

The issue of environmental sustainability, particularly in recent years, has gained greater attention and concern to either seal or break the deal.

Given that more than a third of millennials (78 percent) and Gen Zs (80 percent) are mindful of trying to lessen their carbon footprints, no wonder singles in the Philippines are changing their lifestyle one green act at a time, including their dating and love lives.

So going green is becoming more of a “Green Flag” on the likelihood of a good match.

In fact, the research conducted by Milieu Insight Pte Ltd commissioned by Bumble showed that 94 percent of Filipinos who are single care about living an environmentally sustainable lifestyle.

Overall, over 7 in 10 (72 percent) of the 1,000 loveless individuals aged 18 to 41 surveyed online from December 18 to 26, 2022, likewise, indicated that apart from being eco-lovers, they want their partners to share the same views on sustainability and environmental responsibility as well.

The women-first dating app found out a new trend it called “Green Dating,” which marks the growing importance of making more values-driven dating decisions, and specifically involves searching for romantic partners who share with them similar values and practices on protecting the nature.

Based on a separate study done by Bumble itself using internal polling from October 12 to November 1 of last year, 59 percent of 14,300 users of the app worldwide, including the Philippines, believe that it is now more important for lovers to have common beliefs on social causes and/or political issues early in their relationship.

With this result, Green Dating is expected to become more popular among these age groups in the near future.

“For Gen Z and millennials, conversations about the environment are front and center and over the past couple of years, we’ve seen this impact our dating lives more and more. On Bumble, people can connect over shared lifestyles, values, and beliefs,” said Lucille McCart, communications director for Asia Pacific at Bumble.

Their Filipino users, McCart said, can show their interest in an eco-conscious way of life and find others that feel the same way by adding the “environmentalism” badge to their profile or choose interest badges for “vegetarian” or “vegan” diets.

“Last year, we saw an increase in the addition of the environmentalism values badge to Bumble profiles in the Philippines, especially among millennials. Today, many young people perceive someone who cares about the environment as a more desirable partner, not only because it makes them appear more considerate and sensitive, but also because they hope that their eco-conscious lifestyle will be a positive influence on their own lives,” she revealed. -30-