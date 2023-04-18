Shakey’s 2022 income soars on strong demand recovery

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., which owns the pizza brand in the Philippines and some parts of the region, said its income in 2022 jumped sevenfold to P874 million from the previous year’s P122.98 million.

Systemwide sales reached P14.1 billion in 2022, doubling from 2021 and exceeding prepandemic sales by 36 percent.

The company said its fourth quarter sales also doubled from the same period last year, as discretionary consumer spending heightened during the holiday season.

The company said its recovery was fueled by the resurgence in dine-in sales considering the reopening of the Philippine economy, the group’s store network expansion and the acquisition of kiosk-based food brand Potato Corner.

“The past three years tested our mettle as a company but the resilience of our brands, our stores, and our people shone through. We put our ‘guest-first’ hats on to deliver wowing experiences at great value across all our concepts. Thus, Shakey’s further strengthened its dominance with market share gains in the full-service chained restaurants category and sustained shares in full-service pizza while Potato Corner took the top spot kiosks,” Vicente Gregorio, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“We increased our footprint to reach more guests both domestically and globally. We also ensured that we took care of our people along the way in our pursuit of inclusive growth.”

Shakey’s gross margin expanded by 240 basis points to 25.6 percent despite an inflationary environment. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales contracted by 320 basis points and landed at 12.1 percent for the year.

By yearend, the company’s global store network stood at 1,772, of which, 68 are Peri-Peri stores or triple the number upon its acquisition in 2019 as part of its strategic thrust to accelerate the brand’s market penetration.

Shakey’s stores ended the year with 268 outlets, boosting its international presence with new stores in Singapore and Dubai. Meanwhile, Potato Corner had rapid expansion with 153 new stores, resulting in a footprint of 1,425 stores covering both domestic and international markets by the end of 2022. The kiosk operator that sells mainly flavored French fries also opened new markets during the year, including in China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

With its growing brand portfolio and store network expansion, the company had 8,858 jobs in 2022, generating close to 3,000 additional job opportunities last year.

“I am humbled to say that (Shakey’s) has fully bounced back, above and beyond. We entered 2020 with a couple of Wow brands under our belt. We exited 2022 with five. In the face of uncertainty, we remained true to our vision of building a strong roster of Wow Brands that can deliver long-term, sustainable growth, prudently investing in opportunities that came our way,” Gregorio said.