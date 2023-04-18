Sen. Poe: SC to decide on fate of SIM listing law

The lead author of the SIM registration law now being challenged in the Supreme Court (SC) is deferring to the wisdom of the tribunal, even as she reiterated the need for the law to fight rising incidence of cybercrime.

“The fate of the SIM Registration law now rests on the collective wisdom of the magistrates of the Supreme Court,” said Sen. Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services that screen public franchises granted by government.

“We worked hard and fought for its passage with the aim to fend off scams and spams preying on our people, and sometimes causing them financial losses and endangering their safety,” she added.

Moreover, the senator stressed the enabling legislation passed by Congress “instituted adequate law with safeguards that will vouch for consumers’ right to privacy while ensuring a safe and secure mobile use.”

This, even as she assured, “we respect the processes of the High Court in deliberating on the petition.”

In elevating the case to the High Court, the petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the SIM registry law, for “violating the basic constitutional rights of SIM card users, stressing blatant violation of provision in Republic Act 11934.”

In its 59-page petition, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) and several other individuals also sought the “immediate issuance of a temporary restraining order [TRO] and/or a writ of preliminary injunction enjoining the implementation of the law pending the resolution of the petition.”

Moreover, the petitioners stressed the “need to immediately enjoin the implementation of the law as more than 106 million other unregistered Filipinos stand to be disfranchised through automatic deactivation of their SIMs if they fail to comply with the April 26 registration deadline.”

At the same time, the petitioners prayed for the High Court to order public telecommunication entities (PTEs) to cease and desist from using, storing, transferring, and processing all information gathered into the SIM register and to destroy data already gathered.

In assailing the law, the petitioners denounced it as “unconstitutional as it violates the right to freedom of speech by imposing a system of prior restraint; right against unreasonable searches and seizures and to privacy of communication by intruding into the petitioners’ reasonable expectation of privacy and circumventing the requirement of a judicial warrant; and substantive due process by intruding into the life, liberty, and property of petitioners.”

The implementation of the law, they said, would affect the effort of the Supreme Court to speed up the disposition of cases through the adaption of videoconferencing to conduct court proceedings.

“To an extent that is difficult to quantify, this Honorable Court’s technology-driven rules and guidelines have breathed new life into citizen’s rights to the speedy disposition of their cases and to free access to courts. But all these rules and guidelines rely on a foundation built on unimpeded access to SIM cards,” the petitioners said.

Named respondents in the petition were the National Telecommunications Commission, the National Privacy Commission, DICT, the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Education, and telecommunication companies such as Globe Telecom Inc., Smart Communications Inc., Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), Dito Telecommunity Corporation, Digitel Mobile Philippines Inc., Sun Cellular and Cherry Mobile Communications Inc.

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB





