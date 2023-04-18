ROYAL ALLOY: Classic for the Next Millennia

Founded in 2016, Royal Alloy is a British brand based in the North of England dedicated to the design, manufacture, and marketing of totally unique “classic” inspired scooters made to exciting standards utilizing components from market-leading suppliers.

Our lead designer studied industrial Design Engineering at the internationally acknowledged “Central St. Martins” in London and oversees the design development. Royal Alloy works with leading designers in Italy alongside our internal team to enhance the international “flair” of our brand.

Products for the Philippine market are manufactured in Thailand in an ISO9001-accredited plant to exacting standards in order to meet many international homologation requirements.

Currently, the Royal Alloy brand is present in more than 26 countries, including the Philippine market. Now, there are five dealers/retailers located in different cities all over the country: BF Homes, Paranaque; Daang Hari, Bacoor Cavite; Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City Nivel Hills, Cebu and Davao City. The headquarters are in Pasay City, while the warehouse is in Paranaque and Pasay City.

The Model Range

The GRAND PRIX series (GP150-4V and GP300S), inspired by the Lambretta Series 3 of the 60’s was really a breakthrough for the brand. And for the real retro scootering fraternity.

For the very first in recent history the consumer can enjoy a truly authentic retro scooter with modern safety features that is made of steel.

It does not stop there – the entire Royal Alloy range features powerful and reliable 4-valve, fuel-injected modern engines sourced from the top global engine suppliers. All models feature advanced anti-drive front suspension, twin rear suspension for enhanced ride and handling, dual Bosch ABS braking system, all LED Lighting, and Pirelli Angel tires.

The Royal Alloy range is fully unique British brand that provides a complete portfolio of “Real Retro” scooters for the modern retro rider.

The GRAND PRIX (GP) range comes in a variety of colors: Ivory, Pewter Grey, Ocean Blue, Atomic Orange, Heritage Red/Ivory, and Ultra Blue/Ivory – perfect for those are looking for authentic classically styled scooters.

The TIGARA GRANDE SERIES (TG300S), inspired by the Lambretta series 2 of the 50’s features a predominantly steel body with cast aluminum headset and horn cast. It features a low rider seat as standard to give confidence to those who need a lower seat height. The comfortable “King and Queen” seat or the single bench style seat can also be retrofitted.

We have focused on “attention to detail”, elements of the scooter design have been very carefully considered such as the “gemlight”, the superb new main keyfob, the cast aluminum horn cast with chromed grille. All new wheels are simply stunning and very retro. Modified Chassis to encompass the now “rounder” rear section of the main body. New headset – essential for the new colour TFT speedometer and GEMlight. New LED Indicators, front and rear.

The TIGARA GRSANDE (TG) range comes in the following colors: Odyssey Red/Ivory and Jet Black/Ivory.

MOD Inspiration

The MOD (short for Modernism, people who loved modern jazz music) British culture of the 1960s is where the Royal Alloy brand gets its heart. Royal Alloy’s mission is to provide products that are environmentally friendly, essentially trendy, and blend the beauty of the past and the innovation of the future in addition to the aesthetically pleasing aspect that will express the rider’s persona. The real “classic” scooters from the 1960s and 1970s were brought up to date with modern technology to provide safe, dependable, and reasonably priced, environmentally friendly transportation for the millennia to come.