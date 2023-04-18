‘Roco served his people and country well’

ON the day devoted to the memory of America’s poet laureate, Robert Frost, President John F. Kennedy said in remarks at Amherst College in Massachusetts to honor the giant of American letters: “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” Today, we honor and remember one of the greatest sons of Naga City and the pride of the Bicol Region, the late Raul Sagarbarria Roco. I will not delve on his scholastic achievements, his exemplary feat as the lawyers’ lawyer, and his outstanding performance as a public servant since they are matters of public record. One should not attempt to embellish a legend.

As a fellow Bedan and Bicolano and a brother in the profession who had closely followed his career as a prolific lawyer and a prodigious lawmaker, not to mention his foray into film producing, it is my privilege to dedicate his bust on this momentous event. This bust sculpted by our foremost artist, Mr. Manolo Sicat of the University of the Philippines, embodies Roco’s attributes that set him apart from ordinary mortals—superior intellect, indomitable courage, sterling leadership and unblemished ethical conduct. Roco’s image is now cast in stone, bronze-plated, to remind anyone who will gaze upon his statue that a man of humble origin—a son of a farmer and a public school teacher—can scale the combined heights of Mt. Isarog, Mt. Mayon and Mt. Bulusan through sheer talents, hardwork and perseverance. Sen. Roco definitely fits in Mt. Rushmore or Mt. Olympus where immortal men like him rightfully belong.

It was Henry Wadsworth Longfellow who immortalized our heroes when he said: “Lives of great men all remind us, we can make our lives sublime, and, departing, leave behind us, footprints on the sands of time.” It now befalls upon us, the living, to honor and memorialize this outstanding Bicolano, one of the most illustrious Filipinos whose star had illumined our political firmament during the dark years of Martial Law and the nascent years of the Cory government. Sen. Roco was the author of several landmark legislation, which helped rebuild our economy and stabilized our post-EDSA government and political institutions. He was the best congressman and the best senator when he served both Houses of Congress, but we denied ourselves the best president our country could ever have when our people did not elect him President—not only once but twice. Roco did not fail us; we failed him. And that was our people’s grievous blunder in our political history. Roco served his people and country well. As a student leader, as a lawyer, as a lawmaker and as our Secretary of Education, he has given us honor and fame. He never shunned away from challenges nor shirked from any burden. And as we dedicate his bust to his birthplace and the proud people of Naga City who have always occupied a special place in his heart, I recall our beloved San Beda Alma Mater Hymn, the lyrics of which Sen. Roco wrote himself:

“Bring out the challenges, we’ll win them all,

And fear neither fire nor blood

Bedans will answer the clarion’s call

For San Beda, our country and God.”

For Raul, that was not just a school hymn. It was his article of faith upon which he lived, and died. Mabuhay ka, Raul. Valor ka kang San Beda. Maurag kang aki ning Naga; orgullo ka ning Bicolandia. Aren’t we all blessed that we are born and lived during the life and time of Raul? Dios mabalos saindo gabos.

Speech delivered by Atty. Emmanuel F. Dooc on March 21, 2023 at the Unveiling and Blessing of Sen. Roco’s Bust at Sen. Raul S. Roco Library and Museum, Naga City.