Rep. Daza bats for modernization of licensure exam for nurses, physicians, agriculturists

With the “steadily improving” passing rate in the Bar Examinations, a senior deputy minority leader on Tuesday called on the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to adopt the Supreme Court’s (SC) digitalization program and ramp up the modernization of other licensure exams.

Senior Deputy Minority Leader Paul Daza, in a statement, congratulated all the passers of the November 2022 Bar Exam, as well as the SC “for the ongoing reforms, including the digitalization of the Bar exam.”

According to Daza, the “steadily improving” passing rate of bar exam should motivate other professional licensure boards to adopt a more digital and inclusive approach to their examinations.

“I hope that these positive developments encourage the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to ramp up the modernization of other licensure exams,” said Daza.

Through the digitalization and modernization of licensure processes, Daza hopes to keep producing competitive professionals, while upholding inclusion and social equity.

On a related note, Daza also recently urged the government to find a solution to the growing problem of Philippine nurses choosing to work abroad, resulting in a shortage of active nurses here in the country.

He specifically suggested that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the PRC, and its Board of Nursing reassess “flaws” in the licensure framework “with its complicated, almost archaic regulations.”

Daza further pointed out that there’s a need for “system overhaul.” Nurses aside, he cited that there is a huge demand for other professionals such as accountants, physicians, and agriculturists. He hopes passing rates in these professions can also be increased through alternative and inclusive licensing paths.

“Let us, by all means, continue to raise the standard for Filipino skills—but let’s not compromise when it comes to being inclusive,” Daza added.