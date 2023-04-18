Remulla reminds Rep. Teves: Death of 9 people is not ‘funny’

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla castigated Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. for calling the DOJ chief’s plan to designate the latter as a terrorist “funny.”

Remulla, in a text message to reporters, defended his statement during the Senate hearing on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning to move for Teves’ designation by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) and to file a proscription case before the Court of Appeals (CA) to declare him as a terrorist.

The DOJ chief cited the multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, the multiple attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges that Teves is now facing as bases in seeking his designation as a terrorist.

“That is not funny at all, considering that the highest ranked local official was killed in his own home, while serving his constituents, by highly-trained gunmen recruited for that purpose. Was what happened to Governor Degamo funny in any way?” Remulla asked.

Teves is currently undergoing preliminary investigation before the DOJ for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives that were seized from his property following Degamo’s killing.

The lawmaker is also facing preliminary investigation before the DOJ in connection with three killings that took place between March to June 2019 in Negros Oriental.

Although he has also been tagged as the mastermind in the Degamo killing, authorities have yet to file a case against him in connection with the case.

“There is nothing funny about nine people getting killed. The people are/were terrorized and are/were living in fear as long as he is not in legal custody. We are guarding against that capability to wreak havoc and destruction to people’s lives,” Remulla pointed out.

In a Zoom interview with reporters on Monday, Teves said the attempts to link him in the Degamo killing is “becoming a circus” and that described the plan to tag him as a terrorist is “funny.”