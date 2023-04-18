Remulla: DOJ eyeing to designate Arnie Teves as terrorist under anti-terror law

The government is looking at the possibility of designating suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. as a “terrorist” over his alleged involvement in the killing of the late Governor Roel Degamo and eight others.

Appearing at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said the assassination of Degamo wherein eight others were also killed may have fulfilled some of the provisions of the anti-terror law.

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (center), who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs, field questions to former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves (left) and Pamplona Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of slain Governor Roel Degamo during the Senate hearing on Monday (April 17, 2023) into Degamo’s brazen assasination.

“The activities that led to the killing on March 4, all are covered by the anti-terrorism law. The recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearms, everything that transpired has the hallmarks of terrorism in it,” Remulla told the committee.

Remulla was responding to the question of Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva whether the murder and how it was carried out could fit under the anti-terrorism law for which the senator was among its original prime movers or sponsors.

Villanueva raised the brazenness of the killing wherein even a governor was no longer safe inside his own compound.

Clarification

Remulla, however, clarified that criminal charges would have to be filed first against Teves before the government can move to have him declared as a terrorist. He made the clarification following his statement during the Senate hearing.

Remulla said the activities that led to the March 4 attack on Degamo are covered by the Anti-Terror law, including the recruitment, the financing, the purchase and distribution of firearms, and everything that transpired has the hallmarks of terrorism in it.

Remulla explained that the filing of criminal charges against Teves before the court might help convince the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) to designate him as a terrorist and consequently pave the way for the freezing of his assets.

Likewise, the DOJ chief said the filing of criminal charges against Teves could be used as basis in filing a petition for proscription.

“It will all depend on how the cases go later on. But, if it is the best way to get him back to the country we will do it,” Remulla said when asked if the DOJ will still push through with Teves’ designation as a terrorist even if the latter decides to return to the country and submit himself under the jurisdiction of the court.

Other cases vs Rep. Teves

Remulla added more than 20 cases, including Degamo’s murder, have been filed in Negros Oriental, and “all with political implications.”

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos said that all the 11 suspects in the assassination have also been accounted for, and all, according to the National Bureau of Investigation, are former soldiers.

While the killing has the hallmark of anti-terrorism law, Abalos said they filed 28 informations for murder, frustrated murder, illegal possession of firearms and explosives and other criminal charges.

Remulla said the charges are easier to prosecute, while at the same time, also carries the same punishment as violation of the anti-terrorism law.

Dela Rosa and his committee rejected Teves’ request for a virtual participation due to legal issues despite assuring the suspended congressman earlier that he could be accommodated.

Villanueva said his friends told him that they saw Teves eating in a hotel in South Korea several days ago.

Teves’ younger brother, former Negros Oriental Governor Henry Pryde Teves and Degamo’s wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, physically attended the hearing.

Database for dishonorably discharged soldiers

Meanwhile, the involvement of former soldiers, some of them with specialized trainings, in Degamo’s killing prompted the military to take up measures in order to ensure that former military personnel will not be utilized in criminal activities.

Among the measures was the drawing up of a database on dishonorably discharged soldiers with specials skills like sniping and counter terrorism and explosive experts, according to Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Major Gen. Fernando Reyeg.

Another database has also been created for personnel, either retired or still in active service, with special skills.

Reyeg said they have also been reviewing their policies for soldiers who have gone AWOL (absence without leave) or dishonorably discharged.

In a related development, the Degamo camp said they expect the murder cases to be filed against the suspended lawmaker soon.

“I think it’s very soon because we also have our own affidavits pointing to them as suspects. And the DOJ has separate evidence they have not yet brought out in the open,” lawyer Levito Baligod, who is serving as the counsel of the Degamo family, said.

Baligod was present during the preliminary investigation of the case against the arrested suspects in the March 4 attack held at the DOJ on Monday.

The DOJ also held a preliminary hearing on the illegal possession of firearms and explosives complaints against Teves and his sons, Axel and Kurt.

Lawyer Andres Manuel, counsel of the younger Teveses, said they are still completing the documents for their respective counter affidavits.

He said his clients were given until April 19, Wednesday, to complete the documents.

The next hearing on the case is set on April 21 at 10 in the morning.

Image credits: Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB, Roy Domingo





