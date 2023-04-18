Recto prods Palace to open oil spill site for‘environmental Balikatan’

A House deputy speaker on Monday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to open the Oriental Mindoro oil spill site for a multi-nation “environmental Balikatan” exercise.

Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said it is not yet late for the government to turn the Mindoro oil spill as a site for an environmental Balikatan where even nations at loggerheads with each other, like the US and China, can “work together in fighting a real ecological disaster instead of an imaginary enemy.”

Recto said he believes that should “the country issue an SOS, our true friends will come.”

He said the Philippines could bank on the “global humanitarian tradition” of helping a nation in distress “when its resources are overwhelmed by the challenges at hand.”

“When there is a disaster in another country, we automatically send aid. When the earthquake hit Turkey, we immediately sent a plane full of medical and rescue personnel and equipment,” he said.

When it comes to the oil spill, Recto said nations “are raring to test their manpower and equipment in real life, not tabletop, situation.”

More than a month after MT Princess Empress sank off Naujan and Pola towns in Oriental Mindoro, reports said the 800,000 liters of industrial fuel it was carrying have seeped out and destroyed marine life in three regions.

Recto said if this month’s Balikatan in five provinces can mobilize 17,000 troops from three countries for a “mock war, then even a fraction of the personnel and logistics involved will be a great help in battling a real, not simulated, ecological threat.”

Recto said if Beijing and Washington are competing for our affection, then they should see the Mindoro oil spill as an opportunity for them to show their solidarity with the Philippines.

“Each has made a declaration of supporting us. But what we need is an actual demonstration that will affirm their intention,” he said.

The entire province of Oriental Mindoro is now under a state of calamity because of the oil spill, which has also hit coastal areas in Batangas, Antique and Palawan.