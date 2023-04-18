Profits before ESG

IT all started with “Train to Busan” and then “Squid Game.” In 2023 I am now a binge watcher of: “Kill Bok-soon,” “The Glory,” “Taxi Driver,” “All of Us Are Dead,” “The Fiery Priest,” “My Name,” and others.

You know K-shows are super popular in the Philippines when the streaming services subtitle the shows in Filipino. One expert gave several reasons for this popularity. “Filipinos enjoy the Korean culture, the background music, swoon-worthy lead actors, and regardless of the storyline, the characters are pretty much real people (except I assume for the serial killers, zombies, and assassins).”

Perhaps the reason that these Korean shows and films are so popular is that they provide something that is missing, particularly from the offerings that come from the West. Every K-show or film that I watch is entertaining.

A legend is told of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn. A screenwriter comes to his office saying, “I’ve got a great story. Not only is it a sure box-office winner, but it also carries a great message.” “Look,” grunted the producer. “All I want is a story. If you’ve got a message, send a telegram.”

Everyone who can economically, socially, and physically has an obligation to leave the world a better place than when they were born. But the latest hypocrisy for that effort is ESG—Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance.”

In the 1950s, the vast pension funds managed by the trade unions recognized “the opportunity to affect the wider social environment using their capital assets.” The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers invested their capital in developing affordable housing projects, while the United Mine Workers invested in health facilities. Noble causes with noble results.

But those same unions practicing early “ESG investing” did then and still exhibit corruption equal to any from “Big Business” and “Big Government.”

Investing with ESG in mind is “sustainable investing, responsible investing, and socially responsible investing. ESG investors seek to ensure the companies they fund are responsible stewards of the environment, good corporate citizens, and are led by accountable managers.”

But in the real world, companies that are responsible—and without the “ESG label”—are the ones that make profits and then have a long corporate life. Even the “creator” of ESG investing, the United Nations, acknowledges that as a fact. From the Sustainable Finance Hub of the United Nations Development Program: “Negative externalities are not adequately priced into the economic system. They matter to corporate profit and loss statements to the extent that price signals promote economic development that is fully sustainable.”

In other words, companies that always must adapt to the real world through market pricing “promote economic development that is fully sustainable.” Profitable companies are in fact the ones creating the objectives of ESG. Further on the environment, for example, “Companies with documented poor engagement with deforestation risk-reducing measures receive some of the highest environmental ESG scores.”

Then the Sustainable Finance Hub says, “Viewing sustainability through an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk lens still systematically underestimates future financial risks and fails to identify emerging opportunities.”

You know who is genuinely effective at estimating future financial risks and recognizing emerging opportunities? Companies that require sustainable profits to create sustainable legacies. Apple was the most profitable global company in 2022 and also was fifth highest in ESG score, according to Investor’s Business Daily. Renewable energy company Ormat Technologies ranks #99 in ESG and also has a negative 7 percent 3-year EPS growth rate.

Good companies, it turns out, can be responsible for both ESG and profitability. But without profits, there is not any ESG, just like the idea that entertainment should first be entertaining.

