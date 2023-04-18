‘PLDT is keen on rolling out reforms after budget mess’

The resignation and “early retirement” of several key executives of telco titan PLDT Inc. is a move towards reforms after the company figured into a multibillion-peso budget mess, an analyst said on Monday.

First Grade Finance Inc. Managing Director Astro C. del Castillo said he observed that the “so-called retirement and resignation” of some bosses from the PLDT management is “just another move to implement reforms after the fiasco — the budget mess.”

“The budget mess was not only a major concern to management but also to stockholders. I’m sure more news related to the scandal will be announced to avoid such a mess again moving forward. The amount is earthshaking,” he said.

In filings with the stock exchange, PLDT said its SVP, CFO, and CRMO Anabelle Chua, who has been on leave since the P48-billion budget overrun was announced in December, availed of early retirement. It took effect on Sunday.

PLDT SVP and Head of Network Mario Tamayo, who has spearheaded several key infrastructure initiatives for the company, also stepped down from the company, availing also of the early retirement option. Tamayo’s retirement took effect on Friday.

Meanwhile, PLDT SVP and Chief Procurement Officer Mary Rose Dela Paz and VP Wilson Bobier had “voluntarily resigned.” Their resignations took effect on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

PLDT VP Alexander Kibanoff, meanwhile, took advantage of the company’s manpower reduction program. He left the company on Sunday.

To recall, the company announced in the fourth quarter of 2022 that it incurred P48 billion in “budget overrun.”

PLDT has so far reduced its P48-billion budget overrun by a third, after executing a settlement and mutual release program that cuts its outstanding purchase orders from vendors.

With the execution of the said program, PLDT was able to taper its capital expenditures (capex) overspend to P33 billion.

PLDT was sought for comment on the management positions’ shakeup, but it refused to divulge further details “more than what was disclosed.”

The company has conducted a forensics review of the transactions in question. The review has been “substantially” completed.

“Until the final results of the investigation will be announced then I think that’s the time where most shareholders will be at peace,” Del Castillo said.

PLDT saw its profits plunging by 60 percent to P10.49 billion in 2022 from P26.37 billion the year prior, no thanks to the “accelerated depreciation” that it booked last year, referring to the capex issue.

Its telco core income, meanwhile, rose 10 percent to P33.12 billion from P30.23 billion the year prior, as the company recorded a 6-percent increase in total revenues to P205.25 billion from P193.26 billion.

Individual service revenues accounted for the lion’s share of the revenue pie at P82 billion, which is 5 percent lower than the P86.2 billion.

The company’s home business, meanwhile, was its best performing segment at 20 percent revenue growth to P57.4 billion, followed by the enterprise vertical, which booked P47.5 billion in revenues.

International and carrier business remains the least performing of all the verticals, booking a 23-percent drop in revenues to P3.1 billion from P4.1 billion.

The telco group’s expenses ballooned by 38 percent to P210.75 billion from P152.50 billion, mainly driven by higher depreciation costs.

Earlier, PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said he expects the capex overspend to continue to have an effect for the 2023 full year results of PLDT, but said this will have a smaller effect versus the year prior.