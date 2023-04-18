NHA: Housing beneficiaries can now pay online via Maya

Government housing beneficiaries can now receive their billing and make online payments, according to the National Housing Authority (NHA).

NHA General Manager Joeben Tai said the housing beneficiaries could make online transactions by downloading the Maya Philippines application on their mobile phones.

NHA said through the Maya mobile application, housing beneficiaries may settle their dues as well as receive billing notices and remittance of collected payments through email or via SMS notifications.

“Apart from efficiency in payments, remittances and billing, the digital payment service will also open up livelihood opportunities to beneficiaries who intend to become merchants in their respective communities for Maya e-wallet cash-ins,” NHA said.

Last October 2022, Tsai and Maya Philippines Inc. Associate Director Marvin C. Santos signed a memorandum of agreement for the online payment application to receive housing payment transactions.

NHA said it is putting forward more innovations to make its processes more accessible to its clients in the hope of making beneficiary-friendly transactions and achieving collection efficiency.

The agency said the initiative is also being done in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 8792 or the Electronic Commerce Act of 2000, mandating all government agencies to accept payments through electronic means.

This is also consistent with RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, which directs all offices and agencies to improve their transactions and procedures.

The goal of the Build Better and More (BBM) Housing Program of the NHA is to provide quality housing for Filipino families and create sustainable communities.