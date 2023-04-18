Military confirms arrest of leftist leader Eric Jun Casilao in Malaysia

AN alleged member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) was arrested early this month in Malaysia by joint Malaysian and Filipino forces, the Philippine military said in a belated report.

Eric Jun Casilao, alias Elian and Wally, who is also the secretary of the communist group’s Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), was nabbed at the Jeti Point International Clearance Gate, Langkawi, Malaysia on April 1, a statement issued by Lt. Col. Alex Mindalano, spokesman of the Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command, said.

“Casilao is considered the most wanted communist terrorist group (CTG) leader in Southeastern Mindanao, notorious for staging numerous atrocities in the Davao Region and other neighboring regions under the SMRC. He also has existing arrest warrants for murder, kidnapping, serious illegal detention and attempted murder,” Mindalano said.

According to Mindalano, Casilao was boarding a ferry bound for Koh Lipe, Thailand when joint elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police (PNP), National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Foreign Affairs, Royal Malaysian Police and Malaysian Immigration arrested him.

Before his arrest, Casilao was put on the Malaysian Red Notice list through the request of the PNP for falsification of his passport by assuming a fake identity.

After his arrest, Casilao was temporarily detained in Malaysia for violating immigration laws before he was deported to the Philippines on Monday, April 17.

Mindalano said that last year, the Eastern Mindanao Command through the 10th Infantry Division released a wanted poster of Casilao to fast track his arrest with the support of civilians.