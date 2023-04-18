Marikina’s good financial housekeeping cited by DILG

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) honored the local government of Marikina City with the 2022 “Good Financial Housekeeping,” or “GFH,” award for complying with financial transparency and fiscal accountability.

The DILG-National Capital Region has conferred Marikina, under the leadership of Mayor Marcelino R. Teodoro, with the Mark of Recognition for passing the 2022 GFH assessment.

DILG-Marikina Director Mary Jane SE Nacario was quoted in A statement as saying that Marikina has also been commended as the “Most Improved LGU” for the year 2022. Nacario added that the 2022 GFH Award was bestowed to Marikina for its financial transparency and accountability and for having instituted public reporting of the budget and expenditure of the city government.

A statement issued by the Marikina Local Government Unit (LGU) said it was also given a check by the DILG for P100,000 for being the third place among 17 LGUs in Metro Manila in the implementation of the Manila Bay clean-up, rehabilitation and preservation program.

The DILG-Marikina said the financial reward will be used to fund the city’s the “Taga-linis [cleaner] On Wheels” and the “Munting Basura, Ibulsa Muna” (put trash in a pocket) programs, which are focused on maintaining order and cleanliness within the city.

Teodoro and his wife Marikina First District Rep. Marjorie Ann A. Teodoro received the awards during the celebration of the city’s 393rd Foundation Anniversary last Monday. The celebration of the city’s founding anniversary was also graced by Vice Mayor Marion S. Andres, members of the City Council, officials from various law enforcement agencies and personnel of the LGU.

In 2019, the DILG awarded the city government of Marikina was awarded the Seal of Excellence in Governance for sustaining the obstruction-free status of roads and sidewalks.

Then Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año personally handed the award to Mayor Teodoro during the grand launching of the “Disiplina Muna” (discipline first) campaign.

