Limited-edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black to officially hit stores on April 20

Launched at the opening of HONOR Philippines’ first ever experience store at SM Fairview, HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black will officially go on sale starting April 20, 2023 in all HONOR stores, kiosks and partner stores nationwide or online at Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

“Due to extreme demand even three months after its launch, we are happy to bring in the limited-edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black. This new color addition gives more options to our loyal HONOR fans. Still priced at Php 16,990, this indestructible smartphone will be available in-store and online starting April 20,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

New Color, Same Ultra Tough Specs

Still sporting a 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black brings users a large screen of 6.67-inch with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content.

An ultra-large 5100mAh battery in a compact body awaits you too. So far, the HONOR X9a 5G is the thinnest and lightest smartphone to feature a battery larger than 5000mAh, which allows it to support up to 2 days of daily use for a truly uninterrupted user experience. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a 5G delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming, sparing users from having to worry about their battery.

Experience the ultra-tough HONOR X9a 5G in the new limited-edition Midnight Black color for only Php 16,990 starting April 20 via all HONOR stores, kiosks, and partner stores or online through Shopee (https://bit.ly/3oh9VGt), Lazada (https://bit.ly/3L0VuyT), and TikTok Shop (https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8WXk7ow/).

HONOR fans can also get the HONOR X9a 5G via Home Credit for as low as Php 661 per month without insurance, Php 765 with insurance, and on a 0% interest installment payment.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).