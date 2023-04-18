Land parcelization program SPLIT targets North Cotabato

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is stepping up the parcelization of lands awarded to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) through collective certificates of landownership award (CCLOAs) in of North Cotabato as part of the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

The DAR said the CCLOAs subjected to parcelization include the collective title of Danilo Talatala et al. in Rangayen, Alamada with an area of 1,688.1252 hectares; Ali Shariff et al. in Rangayen, Alamada with an area of 928.6914 square meters; and 20 other small lots with collective CLOAs located at Barangays Pacao, Camansi, Paruayan, Upper Dado, Malitubog, Rangayen and Lower Dado with a combined total area of 159.8693 hectares.

The move aims to strengthen the property rights of ARBs nationwide.

“The issuance of individual land titles would improve land tenure security and stabilize the property rights of the ARBs,” Soccsksargen Regional Director Mariannie Lauban-Baunto said in a statement.

The DAR had already deployed Field Validation Teams to speed up the activities in determining the exact metes and bounds of the areas covered under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) to be issued to ARBs.

“Having their individual land titles would give the ARBs full control in making their lands productive,” she said.

The validation teams also paid a courtesy visit to Alamada Mayor Jesus Sacdalan who committed his full support for the project that will benefit the ARBs in his municipality.