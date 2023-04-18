KYMCO Philippines excites Makina Moto Show crowd with the launch of the Xciting VS 400

Barely a month from its back-to-back launch of the AK550 Premium and KRV Motor 180, KYMCO Philippines has unveiled another much-awaited maxi scooter model, the Xciting VS 400.

Previously making its global debut at EICMA in Milan last year, the Xciting VS 400 was recently launched locally during the 2023 Makina Moto Show at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The KYMCO Xciting VS 400 is the latest tollway–legal maxi scooter offering from the global manufacturing giant. It takes styling cues from the Xciting S 400i, but with some aesthetic updates particularly in the front panels. The Xciting VS 400 is propelled by a 400.1 cc, liquid –cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine which produces a maximum power of 25 KW @ 7250 rpm and maximum torque of 37.5 Nm @ 5750 rpm. The Xciting VS 400’s Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) makes in an ideal ride for daily commuting and long-distance touring.

To ensure riding comfort, KYMCO fitted the Xcting VS 400 with a specially contoured seat to help support an upright riding posture. This maxi scooter also features front footboards, enabling the rider to stretch out his legs on long rides. Helping to reduce rider fatigue is a large, adjustable windshield, which also offers good protection from the elements at cruising speeds. Smoothing out road imperfections is a telescopic front fork and a pair of 5-way adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

At KYMCO, safety is top priority. It is why the Xciting VS 400 is equipped with the best electronic safety aids available in the market. Aside from a dual-channel Bosch ABS, the Xciting VS400 also has Traction Control System to help keep its rubber side down even on varying road conditions. Speaking of which, the Xciting VS 400 runs on 120/70-15 (front) and 150/70-14 (rear) tires for added high-speed stability.

Another convenient feature of the Xciting VS 400 is that the rider’s seat opens independently from the pillion seat. This allows easy access to the under-seat compartment even saddle bags or a top bag strapped on the rear seat.

At an SRP pf PhP 399,000 you also get all-LED lighting, an informative full digital display, and keyless operating system. The KYMCO Xciting VS 400 is available in three colorways: Flat Black, Cerulean Blue and Lunar Stone Silver. You may visit any KYMCO Lifestyle Corner and other dealership nationwide to check out the Xciting VS 400. You can also get in touch with KYMCO Philippines Inc. through their Facebook page for more information.