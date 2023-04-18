House Speaker vows to widen PHL-US economic security ties

The Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday announced that the Philippine government under the Marcos administration would expand its economic security relations with the US.

Following his congressional delegation’s meeting with a US lawmaker in Washington, D.C. Tuesday dawn (Philippine time), Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said expanding the country’s economic security relations would further enhance the Philippines’ trade and investment cooperation and create opportunities for sustainable growth.

Romualdez met with US Representative Young Kim (California-40th congressional district), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, at the US Capitol along with members of his delegation.

The Speaker said the meeting with Kim centered on defense and security engagement, which remain a key pillar of the Philippines-US bilateral relations.

“We asked for the continued US congressional support for defense and economic security,” he said in a statement.

“On top of our strong military security with the United States, Rep. Kim has vowed to work with us to further strengthen and expand the country’s economic security with them. This partnership will boost productivity, drive economic growth, and generate new jobs,” Romualdez added.

The Speaker also announced that a delegation led by Kim himself will visit the Philippines around November this year to further solidify their agreement to expand economic cooperation between Manila and Washington.

Romualdez recalled that in recent engagements, the US has repeatedly emphasized the strategic importance of the Philippines, as well as the alliance’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Romualdez underscored the importance of strengthening the Philippine economy by fostering investment growth in partnership with the US for a better future for the Filipino people.

“Our strong strategic economic partnership will enhance economic cooperation that is very important for sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Romualdez noted that economic security became a more pressing concern following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to work together by expanding and prioritizing our investments. Fostering economic cooperation and facilitating trade are keys for long-term growth and stability,” he said.

In the same statement, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel del Gallego Romualdez said the fruitful meeting would help expand economic engagement to build a resilient Philippine economy.

“She (Rep. Kim) is very pleased to meet the Speaker (Romualdez) and the members of his delegation. She [would] like very much to continue the dialogue and plans to be in Manila and her congressional delegation sometime this November,” the envoy said.

“I think they want to work with our legislative branch in the Indo-Pacific Region because she is the chair of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

“There is no doubt that our security alliance with the US played a key role, but it is clear that ensuring economic security is equally critical in order to build a resilient and inclusive economy that will strengthen both the Philippines and the United States. Solidifying our alliance through more trade and investments can increase commerce, empower our people and ensure a peaceful, secure, and prosperous environment for all of us,” Ambassador Romualdez said. -30-