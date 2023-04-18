House resolution pushes comprehensive study, assessment on learners’ mental health

A deputy speaker has filed a resolution urging the government to conduct an in-depth assessment and comprehensive study on the state of mental health among students in the wake of a decline in mental health aggravated during the pandemic.

Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed House Resolution 900 calling on relevant state agencies to immediately intervene following studies and reports that suicide among students has been on the rise.

“There is a need to conduct an in-depth assessment of and comprehensive study by relevant government agencies—such as the Department of Health, Department of Education and the Philippine Statistics Authority—on the present state of mental health of the country’s education sector in particular and the overall population in general to address immediate needs in a bid to establish more mental health units in schools, hospitals, or rural health units, among other measures,” Villar said.

Aside from investing in mental health services, Villar said there is also an “urgent need to have a proactive effort to promote their mental health and well-being and prevent mental health disorders and improve the overall mental health access and therapist services in schools and communities to address the apparent mental health crisis in the education sector.”

Villar presented alarming findings by the education department—more than 400 suicides happened in 2021-2022 academic year.

Of the country’s 28 million young learners in public schools, a total of 775,962 sought the assistance of guidance counselors during the period, with about 8,000 of those cases that involved bullying.

Two separate surveys conducted by the World Health Organization in 2015 and 2019 separately among teenage students already showed an uptick in suicidal thoughts among learners even before the pandemic.

In the 2015 Global School-based Student Health Survey among Filipino children aged 13 to 17 or those typically on Grade 7 to fourth year, 11.6 percent of the respondents said they “seriously considered” attempting suicide during the 12 months before the survey, while 16.2 percent attempted suicide one or more times in that period.

On the other hand, in the 2019 study, 23.1 percent of respondents have “seriously considered” attempting suicide, while a slightly higher percentage of surveyed students—at 24.3 percent—attempted suicide “one or more times” during the 12 months before the survey. The percentage of students who said that they “did not have any close friends” also grew to 5.9 percent in 2019 from 4.3 percent in 2015.

Overall, 3.3 percent of the population or some 3.3 million Filipinos live with depression, and suicide mortality rate is 3.2 per 100,000 population.

Separate research by the University of the Philippines Population Institute indicated that close to 1.5 million young Filipinos have tried taking their own life in 2021, compared with 574,000 young people who tried ending their life in a 2013 study.

“The collective health of citizens greatly affects the success of their overall socioeconomic development, as well as their access to education and other basic services,” Villar added.