Handling friends who borrow money

YOU’VE been doing a lot of changes to improve your financial health. You’re proud of your accomplishments and your friends could tell that you’re doing well. Then one day, a friend confides that he’s been having money problems and hopes that you could help by lending him some cash.

What do you do? Do you immediately dig into your pocket and help your friend? Or do you simply keep quiet and pretend you didn’t hear anything and change the topic of the conversation?

It takes a special bond among friends before they could comfortably talk and be open about each other’s financial problems. If you find yourself in this situation with someone you barely know (which I’ve seen happen), then the best advice is to simply say, “I’m sorry, but as a rule, I don’t lend money to friends.”

This statement is straightforward and gives your message without attacking the character of the person.

But how about those friends you’ve known for years? Do you treat them the same way or do you give in to their request for the sake of friendship? You say to yourself, “Friendship is more important than money; it takes time to gain friends but money you can easily earn with your income.”

I believe this is true; but I also believe that in most cases, allowing them to borrow your money is not the best way to help a friend.

When a friend wants to borrow money from you, ask where it’s going to be used. Be serious with the question but genuinely show concern over his financial troubles. You want to get the most honest possible answer.

After he relates his situation, it’s best to say that you would have to consult your budget if you can afford to lend him the amount he needs.

Wait it out for at least two or three days. This will give your friend time to look for other ways to get the money while you try to learn more about his situation from other friends and his family.

Your first judgment call is to decide if your friend deserves the loan. The harsh truth is that sometimes, the money is simply being used to fuel an addiction. This does not necessarily mean illegal drugs but more often a frivolous obsession like keeping up with fads or maintaining a hobby that’s too expensive for him or her. If you find your friend complaining about financial woes while drinking a Starbucks Frappuccino, then there’s something wrong there.

Special situations involve medical emergencies and business proposals. With the first case, I know that it’s really hard to refuse when the life of a person is involved, but immediately giving in to the request is like buying on impulse.

There could have been a cheaper alternative or the situation was not serious in the first place. So it pays to take stock of the situation and know your and your friend’s options first. When a friend is asking money from you to start or expand a business, then you would have to clarify if he’s asking you for a loan or if he’s inviting you to be an investor.

In the first one, you’re expected to be paid back but in the second one, you’ll be sharing in the company’s profits instead. This situation calls for more extensive evaluation especially if you’re being asked to be an investor.

In general, the fastest way to give a judgment call on whether your friend deserves the loan or not is to examine his entrepreneurial skills Does he have what it takes to make this business successful? Did he do extensive studies and carefully planned out this venture? If the answers are yes, then I think that it’s worth giving your friend more attention and considering a business partnership.

If your friend has valid and acceptable reasons for borrowing money, then your next judgment call is to determine if you can afford it or not. However, if you don’t have a working budget for your expenses. Then I suggest that you make one before you lend out your money.

By having a clear picture of your financial situation, you do not risk having money problems of your own in the end. It’s best to take out this expense from your entertainment budget.

Be sure of the amount you could afford to give, this is more important than how much your friend needs. In the end, no matter the amount you gave, a true friend will deeply appreciate the sacrifice.

It may also help to be honest and open with your friend and ask how exactly he is planning to pay you back. Where will he get the money? Will he be paying in installments or as a lump sum? What will be the payment schedule? When the amount is considerably big, it’s best to get everything in writing. A lot of people get “amnesia” whenever they borrow money.

It’s not rude to ask for collateral or ask them to issue post-dated checks. Especially if this is a business transaction, it is necessary to get all legal documents ready to avoid future conflicts in the partnership.

In the end—when everything goes well—you can use that contract as a testament to your genuine friendship.

If you think that your friend’s reasons for the loan are capricious and unfounded, then try to help him understand this. Be calm, diplomatic, and most importantly, offer to help in another way such as teaching him how to properly track his expenses so he won’t run out of money regularly. Both of you could also explore possible income opportunities to augment your earnings.

It takes character to resist the temptation of giving in to unreasonable monetary requests from friends. Be firm with your decision and believe that a true friend will not hold it against you if you choose to keep your money to yourself.

Fitz Villafuerte is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 101st RFP program this May 2023. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text at 0917-6248110.