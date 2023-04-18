GSIS parks $300M in infra fund

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced it parked $300 million (about P16.78 billion at current exchange rates) to Global Infrastructure Management LLC (doing business as Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP), a New York City-based investment company.

A statement issued by the GSIS said its President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso and James Amine, a partner in GIP’s Emerging Markets Fund signed the agreement recently.

“This partnership is in line with our continued effort to further diversify our assets and generate higher returns for the benefit of our more than two million members and pensioners,” Veloso was quoted in the statement as saying.

According to Bloomberg News, GIP invests in the natural resources infrastructure, water distribution and treatment, power, utilities, seaports, and waste management sectors.