GCG urged to stop restructuring in Duty-Free PHL

OFFICERS of a labor union of the Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC) urged the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GCG) to overhaul or abort the reorganization plan of their management, which, they said, will result into mass retrenchments.

United Workers of Duty Free Philippines-Federation of Free Workers (UWDFP-FFW) President Ernesto Mangalindan said the union was relieved after the GCG approved the request by DFPC management to defer the implementation of its “New Organizational Structure and Staffing Pattern,” or “OSSP,” for 60 days beginning March 15.

Nonetheless, Mangalindan said the union is still seeking a permanent solution to address their concerns on DFPC’s plan to trim the company into 32 organizational units with a total of 345 positions. In a letter submitted to the GCG last December, the union said the plan will compel the over 700 workers of DFPC to apply for the 345 approved positions.

The union said in its letter to the GCG that this move is a violation of Republic Act (RA) 9593 (Tourism Act of 2009), which prohibits the mandatory separation of employees as a result of reorganization.

The labor union also pointed out the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which was cited by the DFPC management for the reorganization plan, is no longer tenable.

It also accused the DFPC management of using the reorganization to privatize the DFPC.

“The reorganization plan which was hastily adopted sans employees’ consultation in the last months of the Duterte administration needs overhauling if not aborting,” Mangalindan was quoted in a statement the union issued last Monday.

The UWDFP-FFW is appealing to GCG and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. “to prioritize the well-being of the workers and their families by considering alternative solutions that will not result in job losses.”

FFW President Jose G. Matula said they are prepared to take legal action to help UWDFP-FFW in case the GCG will allow the DFPC to continue its restructuring.

“Members of our legal team are also preparing our pleading for appropriate legal action for any adverse decision,” Matula said.