Ex-SFA Albert Del Rosario passes away

FORMER Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario, who steered the Philippines in securing a landmark maritime legal victory in the South China Sea, has passed away. He was 83.

The business group Management Association of the Philippines announced his passing today, April 18. Del Rosario has been a member of the business group for 45 years before he became a diplomat.

The DFA said Del Rosario died while en route to San Francisco.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Secretary Albert del Rosario. He was a consummate diplomat and an inspiring leader who led the DfA with integrity and unwavering commitment to public service. You will be missed, Mr. Secretary,” DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo tweeted.

Del Rosario served as the foreign secretary of President Benigno Aquino III from 2011 to 2016.

During his almost five-year stint as the country’s top diplomat, Del Rosario pushed for a very risky move in questioning the legality of China’s claim over the South China Sea before an international court. With the imprimatur of then President Aquino, Del Rosario brought together the best legal luminaries of the country, including former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and tapped international law experts to bring China before an international tribunal.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippine government, largely invalidating China’s nine-dash line claim.

The DFA said it “mourns” the passing of Del Rosario whom it described as a “staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security and promoting the rights and welfare of Filipinos both in the Philippines and abroad.”

He is survived by his spouse, Gretchen del Rosario, and his children.

