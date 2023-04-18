Engine lives forever with ELF

Legends live forever and its legacy lives on forever. While ELF Lubricants may have taken a break from the Philippines market, its recent return will definitely carry on its superior lubrication power demonstrating that legendary performance really does not die.

With its global re-launch, ELF comes with the assurance and dependability of a reputable brand. With ELD’s wide range of motorcycle oil variants that best suit each rider’s needs that include oils for scooters, underbones, and heavy big bikes. ELF unquestionably provides overall and longer protection for engines that can withstand the most demanding urban and rural riding requirements. At prolonged high speed, ELF ensures superb and consistent lubrication for moving engine parts, enhancing driving reliability and reducing mechanical noise. EFLs superior oil additives reduce friction and aeration while enhancing fluidity at low temperatures.

The Legend is being relaunched in the Philippines under the direction of YHI Philippines Inc., a Singapore-based subsidiary of YHI International Limited. For its premium lubricants brand ELF. Total Philippines Corporation designated YHI Philippines Inc. as its sole distributor of MItto and Mickey Thompson tires, as well as Deep-Cycle Battery brand Trojan Battery USA among others. For dealership inquiries kindly contact Mr. Jayson del Val (ELF MC-Sales Manager) mobile number 09177000321, or email at elf_brand-marketing @yhi.com.ph