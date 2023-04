ON the day devoted to the memory of America’s poet laureate, Robert Frost, President John F. Kennedy said in remarks at Amherst College in Massachusetts to honor the giant of American letters: “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” Today, we honor and remember one of the greatest sons of Naga City and the pride of the Bicol Region, the late Raul Sagarbarria Roco. I will not delve on his scholastic achievements, his exemplary feat as the lawyers’ lawyer, and his outstanding performance as a public servant since they are matters of public record. One should not attempt to embellish a legend.