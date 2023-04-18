DOH reports 23% rise in Covid cases in past week

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 18, 2023
1 minute read
The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported a total of 2,386 new Covid-19 cases from April 10 to April 16.

The average daily case is 341, higher by 23 percent as compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, the top five regions with the most number of new cases in the last 14 days are: National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,344; Calabarzon, 493; Davao Region, 446; Northern Mindanao; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 232.

Severe and critical

OF the new-recorded cases, 17 are severe and critical.

As of April 6, there were a total 356 severe and critical cases.

Of the 1,900 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, 234 or 12.3 percent are occupied.

There were 20 deaths recorded but none occurred from April 3 to 16.

