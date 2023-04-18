DLSU shines in National Model United Nations Conference in NY

Students from De La Salle University recently garnered the Outstanding Delegation award in the prestigious National Model United Nations (NMUN) Conference New York, where they represented New Zealand.

It was a back-to-back achievement after the University clinched the same top spot in NMUN Japan in November last year.

The conference was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City last April 10-14, and the awarding ceremony was held on the final day at the General Assembly (GA) Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

NMUN NY 2023 was participated by 3,900 delegates and faculty from 225 universities and colleges from 37 different countries and was conducted in two separate conferences this month.

Team DLSU was composed of 14 delegates with Josue Marie Venida and Ana Maria Isabel

Lirios as head delegates. Other members of the team were: Alvin Christian Ang, Ishan Chugani, Althea dela Cruz, Hyacinth Flores, Ysabel Garcia, Christella Audrey Garin, Michael Anthony Go, Mildred Beatrice Indab, Mary Magnifica Legaspi, Leumasaehr Morales, Antonio Miguel Pecate and Malaika Singh.

The training team back home included Gaye Justinia Delos Santos, Yedda Bueno, Arrabela Lumanglas, Julean Palpallatoc, and Xybastian Trinidad. Department of Political Science and Development Studies faculty member Allen Surla served as the team’s adviser.

The 14-member DLSU Team was divided into 8 UN Committees that represented New Zealand in the United Nations. Michael Anthony Go was chosen Outstanding Delegate in the ECOSOC Committee; Ishan Chugani received an Outstanding Position Paper Award in the General Assembly Committee 2; Ana Maria Isabel Lirios received an Outstanding Position Paper Award in the General Assembly Committee 3; and Hyacinth Flores received an Outstanding Position Paper Award in the UNHCR Committee.

DLSU’s awards in NMUN since 2014 include 5 Outstanding Delegation Awards (Gold), 3 Distinguished Delegation Awards (Silver), and 6 Honorable Mention Awards (Bronze).

NMUN is the world’s largest simulation of Model United Nations. University students from all over the world step into the shoes of diplomats and work feverishly to propose resolutions addressing disarmament, regional conflicts, peacekeeping, human rights, women and children, economic and social development, and the environment.

Awards are granted by the NMUN Secretariat in recognition of outstanding performance by delegations across all committees and their extensive preparation for the conference. Overall Delegation Awards (Outstanding, Distinguished and Honorable Mention) are based on work at NMUN. Outstanding Position Paper Awards are given to recognize pre-conference preparation of delegates who submit well-written policy papers that articulate the most effective solutions to pressing global issues, while Outstanding Delegates in Committee Awards are selected by vote of the delegates in each committee.

DLSU also participates in Model United Nations (MUN) simulations outside those hosted by the NMUN, the oldest US-based and UN-Accredited organization. To spread model UN consciousness in the Philippines and abroad, DLSU has hosted Model United Nations international conferences. For the ninth consecutive year, DLSU will be holding the De La Salle Model United Nations Conference on campus this coming June.